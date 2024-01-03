Person pulled from burning Cherokee County home has died, fire department says

article

Firefighters pulled one person who was trapped in a burning home in Cherokee County late Tuesday night.

The fire erupted at a home on the 7200 block of Vaughn Road off of Hickory Flat Highway just before 11 p.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy flames and dense smoke coming from the two-story home.

Crews were able to find one person trapped inside the burning building and quickly worked to rescue them.

Officials say the front porch had nearly completely burned off, which presented a challenge for the firefighters.

"Anytime that you're fighting fire at nighttime, that can be difficult. You see it behind me - most of the porch is burned out. Firefighters at one point had to lay a ladder across the porch to be able to get in and out of the front door," Cherokee County Fire Lt. Michael Sims told FOX 5. "There were several challenges, but our firefighters adapted and overcame."

Medics performed CPR on the victim while rushing them to Northside Cherokee Hospital.

It was confirmed early Wednesday morning that the person died from at the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.