Contractor hits natural gas main causing large fire near Sylvan Road, Langford Parkway

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire near Sylvan Road and Langford Parkway in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Gas Light has confirmed that a natural gas main was damaged by an unrelated contractor, resulting in the fire around 11:30 a.m. They were called to turn off the gas and will fix the main. Atlanta Gas sent the following statement:

The safety of our employees, customers and the public is our No. 1 value. A contractor unrelated to Atlanta Gas Light working at 2049 Sylvan Road SW in Atlanta damaged a 4-inch natural gas main. The contractor’s tractor, who was digging at the site caught fire as a result. Atlanta Gas Light crews are on the scene working with first responders to safely secure the area. Once the area is safe, Atlanta Gas Light will work to make repairs. There are no outages for customers at this time and no injuries have been reported.

Langford Parkway was closed in the area as a result of the fire as well as the intersection of Sylvan Road SW and Lakewood Avenue SW.

A nearby daycare was forced to evacuate and at least one vehicle caught fire as a result of the incident.

The fire was extinguished after the gas was turned off but road closures are still in place.

It does not appear that anyone was injured in the fire.

