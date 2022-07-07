Firefighters investigating whether Atlanta apartment fire was act of arson

Investigators want to find out if a fire that damaged several units at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex was started deliberately.

SkyFox 5 flew over the Adams House apartments located on the 2200 block of Campbellton Road where the fire burned a hotel through the roof. Officials say two of the building's 10 units were heavily damaged.

Firefighters have successfully put out the blaze after working at the scene for about three hours. They're now joined by arson investigators who are looking into allegations from residents that the fire may have been deliberately set.

Residents told FOX 5 they think the fire stemmed from a domestic dispute involving a couple who live in the downstairs unit that was gutted by fire.

According to residents, the fire may have been deliberately set by a man who lives in that unit following an argument with his girlfriend. They say that same man broke several of the windows in his unit just hours earlier during the argument, and that she had called police on him after they got into another argument at a nearby store shortly before the fire, but that he fled and ran in the direction of the apartments.

Witnesses say the couple's apartment building went up in flames shortly after.

Fire officials are currently investigating the cause of the blaze.

Officials have not said if there were any injuries in connected to the fire.

