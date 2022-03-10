Firefighters battle massive fire at Alpharetta apartment

Firefighters spent Thursday evening battling an apartment fire in Alpharetta.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the Manchester at Mansell apartments. Alpharetta firefighters said an apartment building along Ivywood Lane was fully involved when they arrived at the scene.

Witnesses told FOX 5 fire was shooting through the roof when of the two-story structure.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Firefighters in Alpharetta battle a two-story apartment fire on March 10, 2022. (Alpharetta Department of Public Safety )

Photos posted by the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety to its social media page shows a massive response with multiple engines and ladder units at the scene.

Traffic along Mansell and Roswell roads was shut down at Warsaw Road to allow for more units to arrive. Traffic along Westside Parkway and Old Roswell Road were also greatly impacted.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____