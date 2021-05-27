Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at West End apartments

article

Firefighters in Atlanta spent Thursday evening battling a two-alarm apartment fire in southwest Atlanta.

It happened at a two-story apartment building located at 969 Howell Place SW. Firefighters said there were flames shooting through the roof on a 3-story building when they arrived.

A second alarm was quickly struck.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started or how many people were impacted.

There were no reports of injuries.

Fire crews said smoke was present across the West End neighborhood.

