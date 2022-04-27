Firefighter injured while responding to Dunwoody home, police say

article

A Dunwoody house fire left at least one firefighter injured Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The large fire broke out at a home located at 4664 Village Court.

According to Dunwoody police, the firefighter had "minor, non-life-threatening injures."

EMS responded to the scene and treated the firefighter.

Investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.