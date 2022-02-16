Fire under Piedmont Road bridge, road now reopened

article

A section of Piedmont Road in the Lindbergh area of Buckhead was shut down for hours on Wednesday evening after a fire under a bridge along the stretch of roadway. The road has since reopened.

The fire happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. under the Piedmont Road bridge over Peachtree Creek. Firefighters found the blaze under the bridge after receiving a 911 call. They were able to put the fire out, but the transportation officials were called out to inspect the bridge.

All traffic in both directions was halted until that inspection could take place.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This bridge fire happened more than six months and less than a mile from another blaze that shut down a busy Atlanta roadway. A section of Cheshire Bridge Road bridge over the south fork of Peachtree Creek was severely damaged in an overnight fire in August and has been closed ever since. The fire originated from a malfunctioned gas line. The bridge had to be completely torn down and rebuilt.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement



