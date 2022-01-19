Fire under investigation after Fayette County consignment store goes up in flames
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - A fire in Fayette County is under investigation.
Intense smoke and flames billowed from Red Door Consignment on Senioa Road on Wednesday.
Nearby roads were shut down as crews worked to put out the flames.
According to the store's Facebook page, the store had been closed since December and planned to re-open this month.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
