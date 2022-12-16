Fire that gutted Loganville-area home may have been sparked by electrical system

article

Firefighters in Gwinnett County spent Friday evening battling a massive two-story house fire near Loganville.

Just after 5:45p.m., neighbors called 911 to report a house in the 800 block of Creek Cove Way SE was on fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames shooting through the roof. Crews initially attacked the blaze inside the home, but were forced to leave due to the intensity and threat of collapse.

Firefighters battle a house a fire on Creek Cove Court near Loganville on Dec. 16, 2022. (Gwinnett County Fire Department)

Around 7:20 p.m., the fire was brought under control.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The homeowner declined assistance from the American Red Cross saying they will stay with relatives.

Just under 30 firefighters responded to the scene to help battle the blaze.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental, possibly sparked by something in the home’s electrical system.