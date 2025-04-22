Fire damages multiple units at Cobb County apartment complex

article

Multiple residents have been displaced after a fire at a Cobb County apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the flames broke out at the Vinings View apartments on Pines Court shortly before 4:30 a.m.

What we know:

Firefighters say they arrived at the scene and found flames shooting from the backside of the building and reaching into the attic.

Cobb County Fire Lt. Steve Bennett told FOX 5 that crews quickly began trying to tamp down the blaze and search apartments for any residents who may still be inside.

Thankfully, Bennett said that there were no reports of serious injuries to residents or firefighters, though one person may have been slightly hurt while jumping off their balcony to get away from the flames.

What they're saying:

Resident Tammy Bostick said she noticed a "bright light" when she was beginning to get up for the day.

She learned that the complex was on fire when a neighbor texted her shortly after that.

"I walk out here, and I see the whole fire department of Cobb County out here," she said.

What's next:

Three apartments were damaged by fire, and six others suffered smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Bennett said they believe the fire originated in the backside exterior of the building.

It is not clear how many people were affected by the fire.