Fire on Washington Road under investigation in South Fulton

An overnight fire is under investigation in South Fulton. DeKalb County Fire Rescue says they received the call about the fire at 2:15 a.m.

According to the fire department, 10 units were badly damaged and 14 men, women and children were displaced.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point and arson has not been ruled out. Investigators are currently talking to a person of interest.

A resident of the apartment complex told FOX 5 Atlanta about how they were awaken by the fire and how they were able to escape.

