Fire officials: Person found dead in burning LaGrange building

Officials are investigating the death of a person whose body was found while fighting a fire in LaGrange, Georgia Monday afternoon.

At around 4:45 p.m., crews with the LaGrange Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on the 500 block of Boulevard Street. Callers to 911 told responders that there was possibly someone trapped in the burning building.

At the scene, crews found heavy smoke pouring from the building's second floor.

After deploying hoses and working to battle the blaze, firefighters found the body of a victim in an upstairs room.

The victim has not been identified and officials have not released their cause of death.

Two police officer who had responded to the fire and went inside the building before fire crews arrived were also taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. They have since been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.