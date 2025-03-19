6 people displaced after massive fire at Hall County mobile home park

A massive fire at a mobile home park in Hall County has left six people without a place to live.

The flames sparked on the 5700 block of Willow Way overnight.

What we know:

Fire crews rushed to the Countryside Village mobile home park in Buford at around 1 a.m. after reports of a fire.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found one mobile home covered with flames and additional homes where the embers had spread.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control, but say that the home where the fire started was a complete loss.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The fire at the mobile home park on Willow Way (FOX 5)

The fire caused extensive damage to nearby homes as well. Hall County Fire officials estimate that three or four homes were impacted.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.

What they're saying:

Residents believe a fire pit on one home's porch may have gotten out of control.

The residents tell FOX 5's Brooke Zauner that having a small fire at night after work was a "routine thing," and that they were shocked when they learned that it wasn't fully extinguished.

"We extinguished the fire. We put the lid over the firepit, went into the house, turned off the lights, took showers. Me and my wife … everybody was getting ready for bed and then we got woken up less than 20 minutes later. The whole side of the house was on fire," resident Joseph Seabolt said.

Resident Lauren Lawson said her 11-year-old son was the one who got out of the house first and called 911 to report the fire.

"Next thing I know, fire trucks are pulling up. It was crazy," she said.

What's next:

Crews remain on the scene looking for hot spots that may have reignited around the area.

Investigators are working to confirm the cause of the fire.