Fire erupts at Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fire at Camelot Condominiums (FOX 5)

The Brief A large fire broke out at Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton Friday afternoon. This is at least the fifth fire at the complex in the past five years. FOX 5 is on the way to the scene and has requested information from officials.



A large fire broke out Friday afternoon at the Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton.

What we know:

The flames were so significant they could be seen from FOX 5’s airport camera, roughly three miles away from the world’s busiest airport.

Camelot Condo fire captured from the Atlanta airport.

A FOX 5 crew is headed to the scene, and the station has reached out to officials for more information.

The backstory:

This marks at least the fifth fire at the troubled complex in the past five years. FOX 5 previously reported on a fire there on March 13, when 24 units were damaged, according to the HOA.

FOX 5 Atlanta has also reported extensively on multiple fire code violations at the property over the years.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. If you have information, photos, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.