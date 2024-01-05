Fire destroys townhouse in East Point neighborhood

article

A fire destroyed a townhouse in an East Point neighborhood early Friday morning.

The East Point Fire Department says they first received a call around 3:45 a.m. from a neighbor who reported seeing smoke and fire coming from a house on the 2800 block of Laurel Ridge Circle.

At the scene, crews found the house engulfed in heavy flames and billowing smoke and began to work.

Despite their efforts, the structure received substantial fire and water damage and is now considered a possible collapse hazard.

Thankfully, no one was injured, and the fire was contained in a single home.

Crews remained on the scene Friday morning putting out hot spots and keeping an eye on any potential flare-ups.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.