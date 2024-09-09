Body found after fire destroys DeKalb County home

A devastating overnight fire has left a family without a home in DeKalb County.

The fire broke out before 1:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of Cohassett Lane in Decatur.

Firefighters say they responded to the scene to find the single-family home covered with heavy flames and serious smoke.

At around 8:45 a.m., DeKalb County firefighters say they found a body in the rubble of the collapsed home. Officials have not identified the individual or said how many people were in the home at the time.

Fire crews were able to rescue an animal from the burning building.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Billy Heath/FOX 5)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.