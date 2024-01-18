Fire damages home in Sandy Springs neighborhood

article

Firefighters are trying to figure out what sparked an overnight house fire in a Sandy Springs neighborhood known for its multi-million dollar homes.

Flames could be seen pouring from the back of the two-story home on Heards Family Road early Thursday morning.

A family member who was in the home's guest house says he smelled smoke and quickly realized his parents' house was on fire.

He believes that the fire may have started because of an electrical issue.

"We had smelled some electrical burning - like a wire burning two days ago - and had a contractor come out, and he said everything was fine," Kip Draper said.

Draper said the fire appears to have started in a new addition to the home.

Thankfully, everyone made it out safely.

The family has lived in the home since 1979.

The amount of damage the fire caused is currently unknown.