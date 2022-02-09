Cherokee County home 'totally destroyed' by fire, officials say

article

A home in Cherokee County was a total loss after a fire broke out on February 5, officials confirmed.

According to the Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services, firefighters went to 425 Rampley Court around 5:30 p.m.

A single-story home was 50% involved with heavy smoke and fire when fire crews arrived at the scene.

Fire units from Waleska, Clayton, North Canton, and Canton responded to the fire, officials said.

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

The home was totally destroyed by the fire. However, no injuries were reported as the home was vacant during the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE