Fire at Cherokee County car dealership under investigation

A fire damages the sales office of Green Auto Brokers, located in the 5700 block of Bells Ferry Road, just north of Georgia Highway 92 near Woodstock on Sept. 16, 2024. (Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services)

A car dealership near Woodstock was heavily damaged after a fire on Monday evening.

It happened in the Green Auto Brokers, located in the 5700 block of Bells Ferry Road, just north of Georgia Highway 92.

According to the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters arrived at the scene to find the fire in the sales office.

Crews quickly knocked down the blaze, but not before damaging at least one of the walls.

Images provided by firefighters show the side of the trailer with extensive damage.

It was not clear whether the fire had started in or spread to nearby vehicles.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.