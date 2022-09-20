Fire causes major damages to Buckhead Tin Lizzy's restaurant

A large fire has caused extensive damage to a popular Buckhead restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department say at around 5:50 a.m. crews were dispatched to the Tin Lizzy's Cantina at the intersection of Piedmont Road and Roswell Road.

The first crew arrived at the scene five minutes after the call and found the building's left side covered with heavy fire.

Crews worked to put out the massive blaze and were able to prevent the building from being a total loss, however, the building's left side was destroyed.

Officials say part of the building's structure might have helped stop the flames from spreading.

"The one thing that they had that helped us was the brick wall on the outside," Battalion Chief Quincey Watts said. "It kind of was used as a firewall and kept the fire from spreading inside the building as much as possible."

Fire officials say most of the damage was on the exterior of the building.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. No one was injured in the blaze.

Crews have blocked off part of Piedmont Road as they continue to work to make sure there are no hot spots remaining in the building. Drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes.