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Fire breaks out at vacant Camelot condos on Old National Highway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 22, 2026 6:31am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
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The Brief

    • Fire broke out around 3 a.m. at vacant Camelot condos on Old National Highway.
    • No injuries reported; cause of the fire remains under investigation.
    • Complex has history of crime and is currently being demolished.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Fire crews responded to an overnight blaze at the vacant Camelot Condominiums along Old National Highway, a property long plagued by crime and now undergoing demolition.

What we know:

According to officials, a building at the complex caught fire around 3 a.m. Crews arrived to find flames coming from the structure, but were able to bring the situation under control. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported. The complex, which has been largely vacant, has been in the process of being demolished following years of safety concerns.

The backstory:

The Camelot Condominiums have a history of criminal activity, including multiple violent incidents. Last year, the homeowners association president was arrested on fraud charges as issues surrounding the property continued to mount.

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The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered by a photojournalist for FOX 5 Atlanta and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting. 

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