Demolition set to begin at troubled Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton

The Brief South Fulton officials are moving forward with the demolition of building 900 at the Camelot Condominiums this week. The complex has been plagued by violence and crime, including six deaths in 2023 and the arrest of the HOA president. The demolition process officially begins Thursday afternoon and is expected to take about two weeks to complete.



Part of the troubled Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton will be demolished beginning this week, according to city leaders.

Local perspective:

The city of South Fulton has been working for years to come up with a permanent plan for the condos. In 2023, six residents were killed at the complex. Since then, numerous shootings and fires have been reported. The HOA president was also arrested last year on charges related to alleged fraud.

For several years now, people have called for the entire complex to be demolished. While that won't happen, building 900 will be torn down this week.

What we know:

Officials began preparing the site Monday and expect to begin the actual demolition at 4 p.m. Thursday. The demolition is being led by The M Mitchell Group, which is headquartered in Carrollton.

Officials said people should prepare for an increase in construction workers in the area and that no-parking signs should be followed to prevent damage to cars.

What they're saying:

The city called the demolition a "pivotal step toward long-term community renewal and resident safety."

"This project is tangible progress in the removal of a long-standing damaged building," said Mayor Pro Tem and Camelot District 5 Councilmember Keosha B. Bell. "Our priority is the safety and well-being of our residents, and although the demolition of Building 900 is just the beginning, it reflects our continued commitment to remove blight as we build a safer, stronger community where every family has the opportunity to THRIVE!"

What's next:

The demolition process is expected to take about two weeks, according to the city.