South Fulton begins demolition of infamous Camelot Condos after years of troubles

The Brief The city of South Fulton has begun a two-week demolition in the Camelot Condominiums following eight years of blight. The complex transitioned from a premier address to a site of systemic crime, including six 2023 homicides. Past HOA leadership faced criminal charges for forgery, fraud, and misappropriating insurance funds intended for fire victims.



Demolition at the long-troubled Camelot Condominiums has begun. South Fulton city leaders describe as a long-awaited turning point for a property that transitioned from a "premier" address to a site of systemic crime and decay.

The backstory:

The residences, which sit at 5655 Old National Highway, have had years of instability, including six homicides in 2023 alone and a string of recent shootings and fires. City officials have frequently characterized the complex as an eyesore and a persistent threat to public safety.

The decline of the complex, once considered a desirable residential community, has been marked by structural rot and legal scandals.

Numerous "life-safety" violations involving plumbing and electrical issues. In 2020, a massive fire displaced 24 families, revealing hazardous conditions where residents ran extension cords through hallways due to tampered meter rooms.

Beyond the six killings in 2023, the site saw two separate shootings in just a few days in October 2025. South Fulton Police have previously increased patrols to target gang and drug activity in the neighborhood.

In July 2025, the Homeowners Association director was arrested on charges of forgery, fraud, and theft by deception. Investigators also alleged that insurance funds intended for 2020 fire victims were misappropriated by HOA officials.

The City of South Fulton initially claimed it had limited power to intervene in the private property beyond code enforcement. However, by late 2025, officials determined the complex was beyond the point of standard repair and moved forward with a demolition plan.

What they're saying:

"We have been waiting eight years as a city for this day," Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs said. "We are ready to move forward and this demolition is just the start of more good things to come in this part of our city."

District 5 Councilmember Keosha B. Bell, who was selected last month as mayor pro tem, called the start of the project "tangible progress."

"Our priority is the safety and well-being of our residents, and although the demolition of Building 9 is just the beginning, it reflects our continued commitment to remove blight as we build a safer, stronger community where every family has the opportunity to thrive," Bell said.

What's next:

The M Mitchell Group, a Carrollton-based contractor, is leading the project. The demolition is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete.