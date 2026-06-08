Store employee shot in face during Cleveland Ave. robbery, police say

article

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for four individuals tied to a May 21 incident. An employee was shot in the face with a pellet or BB gun during the robbery. Investigators released surveillance video and are asking for the public's help.



Atlanta police are asking for the public's help identifying four thieves accused of robbing a store and shooting an employee with a pellet or BB gun.

What we know:

The robbery happened on the night of May 21 at a business on Cleveland Avenue, according to investigators.

Police released surveillance video showing four individuals inside the store. As the group was leaving, an employee confronted them.

Investigators said one of the individuals then shot the employee in the face with a pellet or BB gun before fleeing.

The employee later confirmed to officers what had happened when they arrived at the scene.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. A tip leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible could lead to a $5,000 reward.