Fire breaks out at southwest Atlanta church

Image 1 of 9 ▼ A blaze tore through the Full Gospel Faith & Deliverance Temple, located in the 300 block of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW in Atlanta on April 10, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief A fire broke out Friday night at an Atlanta church on Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. Fire crews contained the flames in the attic and confirmed the building was empty. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the blaze or the cost of damage.



A fire tore through a southwest Atlanta church on Friday evening.

What we know:

The blaze broke out at the Full Gospel Faith & Deliverance Temple, located in the 300 block of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW.

According to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, firefighters arrived to find flames spreading through the attic. As crews worked to extinguish the fire, teams searched the interior to ensure the building was vacant.

Firefighters successfully contained the blaze before it could cause further damage. No one was found inside, and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire officials have not released an estimate for the cost of the damages.