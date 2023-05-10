Find out if you are eligible for the surplus tax refund in Georgia

article

Georgia State Revenue Commissioner Frank O'Connell has announced the launch of an online tool for Georgians to view their eligibility for surplus tax refunds. This tool has been made available after the passage of HB 162 and HB 1302, which provided for surplus tax refunds of up to $500 for Georgia filers.

To determine their eligibility for the refunds, Georgia taxpayers will need to enter the Tax Year, their Social Security Number or alternate Tax Identification Number, and their Federal Adjusted Gross Income into the tool. The tool will then let the taxpayer know if they are eligible for the HB 162 (Tax Year 2022) and HB 1302 (Tax Year 2021) refunds.

Commissioner Frank O'Connell expressed his gratitude to the Taxpayer Services Division, Information Technology Division, and Tax Policy Division for their work throughout the process, stating that they are key to the successful implementation of these refunds.

The Department of Revenue is anticipating issuing Tax Year 2022 refunds for those who filed prior to the April deadline by July 1, 2023. However, individuals filing on extension through October will not receive their surplus refund until their returns have been filed. In addition, those filing with Individual Tax Identification Numbers instead of a Social Security Number may take longer to receive their refund.

Taxpayers seeking information about their HB 162 refund eligibility should select Tax Year 2022 on the tool, while those seeking information about their HB 1302 refund eligibility should select Tax Year 2021 on the tool.

The surplus refund eligibility tool can be found on the Georgia Tax Center website, and taxpayers can learn more about the Georgia Surplus Tax Refund or read Frequently Asked Questions on the department's website.