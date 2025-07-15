Final day to visit Capital One All-Star Village

The Brief It's the final day to visit the massive Capital One All-Star Village at Atlanta's Cobb Galleria Centre. The fan experience features interactive elements, museum displays, food and drink, and more. The All-Star Village will remain open until 6:00 p.m. tonight, followed two hours later by the first pitch of the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park.



We're just hours away from first pitch in the MLB All-Star Game at Atlanta's Truist Park, which means time is running out to visit the massive fan attraction taking over the nearby Cobb Galleria Centre.

The popular Capital One All-Star Village will be open until 6 p.m. Tuesday, allowing baseball fans one more chance to enjoy their favorite sport through interactive elements, museum displays, food and drink, and more.

Good Day Atlanta first featured the Capital One All-Star Village last Friday, a day before it opened to the public; spread out over the 500,000-square-foot Cobb Galleria Centre, the experience is billed as a celebration of baseball, giving fans a long list of activities to keep them busy before the big game (which will live on FOX tonight).

Admission to the Capital One All-Star Village is $35 for adults, $30 for children aged 12 and under, $20 for seniors and military members, and $15 for college students. Cobb Galleria Centre is located at 2 Galleria Parkway, right across Interstate 285 from Truist Park; there is a pedestrian bridge over the highway.