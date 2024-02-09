Fight over food ends in bus stop shooting, Athens police say

article

Athens police say an argument over food escalated into a shooting at a bus stop that sent one person to the hospital.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on the 1000 block of Lakeside Drive.

At a nearby bus stop, officers found a victim who had been shot in the leg.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital for treatment. They are expected to recover.

Investigators believe the situation started during a dispute over food at a nearby apartment. The argument eventually escalated to the shooting at the bus stop.

Officers arrested and charged 25-year-old Athens resident Douglas Barnett with aggravated assault.