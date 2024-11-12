Fight to keep Spalding Drive Charter Elementary School open gains support of state lawmakers

The Brief The community is rallying to save Spalding Drive Charter Elementary School from closure amid Fulton County's redistricting plans. Fulton County is considering closing the school due to low enrollment and outdated facilities, drawing significant concern from parents and teachers. Parents assert the school's special needs programs are vital for children's progress, as exemplified by a child with a speech delay making strides. State lawmakers have reached a bipartisan agreement supporting the school's necessity for the community and its special needs services. The school district officials will hear additional community feedback on December 9, with a final plan presented in January and a school board vote expected in February.



A community-wide effort to keep a Sandy Springs elementary school open is gaining support amid proposed redistricting plans in Fulton County.

Spalding Drive Charter Elementary is one of a few schools Fulton County officials are considering closing due to low enrollment numbers and aging facilities. Parents and staff members who spoke at a public forum Tuesday evening say that would be a huge mistake.

"Please vote no for the closure of Spalding Drive," one teacher said.

Applause erupted at the sound of those words inside Riverwood High School, where school officials hosted the second of three community input sessions to discuss the future of Spalding Drive.

"I’m worried about the effects it’s going to have on my son and other children like him," one parent said.

That parent told school officials, despite his son’s speech delay, he has made strides with the help of special needs classes the school offers.

"There are so many people that have special needs kids that just need a little help so they can go to regular classes and that foundation… that rockstar team we have at Spalding Elementary is very crucial to that success," he explained.

Opposition to the closing has now gained support from state lawmakers who came to a bi-partisan consensus that they want to see Spalding Drive remain open.

"It’s such an important part of our community, you can tell by talking to families and hearing their testimonies how big of a role this school has played in the lives of members of the community and the special needs that it fulfills," State Senator Josh McLaurin told FOX 5.

They’re hoping members of the school board will take all of that into consideration as the time to make a recommendation early next year gets closer.

Parents will have an opportunity to provide additional feedback to school district officials at the next meeting on Dec. 9.

The final recommended plan will be presented to the Fulton County School Board in January, with a vote expected in February.