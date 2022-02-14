Fiery multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-285 in DeKalb County

article

A fiery crash shut down Interstate 285 for multiple hours early Monday morning in DeKalb County.

Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that the crash happened around 12:21 a.m. on I-285 westbound before Bouldercrest Road.

A passenger in a car driving past the wreck shared footage taken shortly after 1:30 a.m. of a vehicle on fire.

Witnesses say several vehicles and a truck were involved in the crash.

The crash shut down the interstate for two hours. All lanes are back up and running now.

Officials have not released what led up to the crash or said how many people were injured.

