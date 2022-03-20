Expand / Collapse search
Traffic moving on I-20 eastbound where fiery crash caused hours-long shutdown

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:35AM
Traffic
Fiery crash leaves traffic on I-20 eastbound at standstill

At least two drivers were involved in the crash that happened near the exit to I-285.

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Transportation said all lanes on Interstate 20 eastbound are closed after a collision and car fire on Sunday morning. 

At least two drivers were involved in the crash that happened at around 5:30 a.m. on I-20 eastbound at I-285, exit 51. 

First responders were at the scene of the wreck at around 8 a.m. There appeared to be cars with major damage on both shoulders of the interstate. 

Wreckers were at the scene to clear both cars at 8:30 a.m.

Traffic is backed up between I-285 and Six Flags Parkway. 

Consider Highway 70 at Exit 49 as an alternate route. 

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to confirm the extent of the car occupants' injuries. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

