Man found shot in street in Fayetteville neighborhood, police say

article

A shooting on a Fayetteville Street ended with a man rushed to the hospital overnight.

Fayetteville police confirmed with FOX 5 that a shooting happened shortly before midnight Sunday on the 100 block of Ferncliffe.

The scene of the violence was a neighborhood just down the road from Bennett's Mill Middle School.

Police say a male victim was shot in the street and has been rushed by medics to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Investigators have not released any information about what led up to the shooting or identified any suspects.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Fayetteville Police Department.