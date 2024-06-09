Pregnant woman attacked at Fellini's Pizza in Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they believe to be pregnant. She was seen on tape being beaten by a man at a popular restaurant on Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Officers were called to Fellini's Pizza to investigate a brutal beating.

An employee told police that a male suspect appeared to swing his fist toward a pregnant woman in the parking lot as he was walking into the restaurant. The employee said the man then refused to leave despite multiple requests from the staff.

The employee said the man grew angry and hit the glass door, causing damage. The suspect then fled the scene.

He was later identified as 52-year-old Willie J. Grace. According to police, Grace has a history of multiple arrest cycles in Atlanta. New warrants have been issued for his arrest.

If you recognize the woman who appeared to be assaulted by Grace, police ask that you contact the department or Crime Stoppers to process a formal incident report.