Feeling that Friday the 13th 'Paranoia' at top area haunt

Don’t be frightened, but it’s Friday the 13th … in October … and we’re spending the morning inside one of our region’s most popular walk-through haunt attractions.

OK, maybe you should be frightened!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we made a return visit to Paranoia Haunted House in Canton, which we last featured back in 2021 during the haunt’s special summer engagement.

Regularly named as one of the top haunts in the region, Paranoia is essentially two attractions in one: two walk-through haunts, each built around different themes, but located in the same building. Creators say their constant focus is on using film-quality sets, props, costumes, and — of course — creatures.

"We really strive on putting out the best quality product we can, and we look forward to the customer getting that experience," says Paranoia’s Keith Shedd.

Paranoia opened for its 13th season Sept. 29 and runs on select dates through Saturday, Nov. 4; closing hours vary by date, but the haunts open at 8 p.m. nightly. Fast pass tickets are $60, and combo tickets for the two attractions range from $28 to $35 depending on the date. Paranoia Haunted House is located at 2075 Marietta Highway in Canton — for more information, click here.

Want a sneak peek at this year’s walk-through haunts? Click the video player in this article — but don’t watch alone!