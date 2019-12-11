Feds see decline in arrests of undocumented immigrants

Federal immigration officials say they have seen a drop in arrests of undocumented immigrants.

New numbers show the agency made 143,000 arrests and deported 260,000 people this year.

That's down about 10-percent from last year.

The acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says an influx of immigrants at the border and lack of cooperation from some local officials contributed to the drop in arrests.

More recently, authorities say border crossings have declined as the trump administration rolled out policies that require asylum seekers to wait out their claims in Mexico.

