FedEx truck driver seriously injured after crashing into Gwinnett County home

A FedEx truck crashed into a home in Gwinnett County on Tuesday, according to Gwinnett County Fire.

The wreck happened around 4 p.m. at Tattersall Terrace in Sugarhill.

According to Gwinnett Fire, no one who lived inside the home was injured. The truck driver, however, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Neighbors in the area told FOX 5 that the truck driver lost control around a curb, avoiding cars improperly parked on a street before he went through a mailbox, and then crashed into the residence.

This is a developing story.