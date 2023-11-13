'Sex Money Murder' gang RICO indictment: 23 face charges spanning more than a decade

Image 1 of 7 ▼ United States Penitentiary Atlanta (FOX 5)

About two dozen people, who the U.S. Attorney’s Office describes as "very brutal" and "very dangerous" gang members are facing a federal racketeering indictment.

Ryan Buchanan, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, made the announcement on Monday.

The indictment outlines how members of the so-called "Sex Money Murder" gang committed fraud, trafficked in drugs, and killed people. A total of 23 people were indicted on 12 charges.

Buchahan says the gang committed their crimes both on the streets, and inside prisons, up and down the East Coast, including Georgia, over a span of more than 10 years.

He says the gang coordinated their activity with contraband cell phones, often from behind bars.

"Often using contraband cell phones orchestrated numerous crimes including murder, attempted murder, assault, attempted arson, drug trafficking in and outside prison facilities and fraud," Buchanan said.

Federal prosecutors outlined a list of some of the gang's most heinous crimes.

"October of 2017, one member murdered an inmate at Hancock State Prison at the order of another defendant because the victim allegedly violated one of the gang’s rules,"

He says, in one case, they even shot and killed a baby.

"Four gang members and associates stormed a home in DeKalb County and shot repeatedly into a bathroom, killing a 9-month-old boy," said Buchanan.

Buchanan says the grand jury handed up the indictment last week, with a majority of those having made their first appearance last week.

"Sex Money Murder is a national gang, and a subset of the Bloods gang, originated in the early 1970s in Los Angeles, California," said Buchanan.

He says 11 members were already in prison when they ordered or carried out these crimes.

The following individuals have been indicted in connection to the federal probe: