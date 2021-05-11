Federal judge tosses CDC's eviction moratorium

A federal judge has ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had orders from congress to manage the medical issues associated with the pandemic, like recommending quarantine, masks, and vaccination. But, she said last Wednesday, the CDC was not mandated to get involved in the evictions process, so tossed out the CDC evictions moratorium.

This will affect millions of Americans whose homes are in peril due to job loss or illness. But, the Justice Department will have time to appeal this decision, so the evictions moratorium is still in effect, for now.

This decision comes just as about $700 million in federal rental assistance had started to flow into Georgia for renters who have been unable to pay their rent and are in arrears to their landlords.

Evictions prevention attorney with Georgia Legal Services, Elizabeth Main, said the CDC moratorium was set to wrap up at the end of June.

"It is somewhat heartbreaking to hear that this is happening now just as soon as rental assistance is starting to filter through to tenants. The jobs market is starting to recover."

While we wait to hear how the appeal to this CDC’s evictions moratorium decision goes, there is a way to access this rental assistance money. If you live in a metro county or city, call the government office and ask about assistance. They have offices set up for this. (Atlanta Legal Aid is NOT associated with this assistance.)

If you live in a rural area, the Department of Community Affairs manages the federal rental assistance aid. And that information can be accessed through GeorgiaRentalAssistance.Ga.gov Or, try Georgia Legal Services at 1-833-GLSP-LAW.

