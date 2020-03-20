Federal government waiving student loan payments, suspending entry at borders due to coronavirus

In a Friday press briefing, President Donald Trump said that he does not believe a national lockdown would be necessary amid the coronavirus pandemic, praising the efforts undertaken by states such as New York and California.



The president also announced that the federal government would be waiving interest on all federally-held student loans and allowing for the suspension of payments without penalty for at least 60 days. Borrowers should contact their lenders for more details.

President Trump also said the U.S. and Mexico will sharply curtail cross-border travel to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.



The limits on travel will apply only to recreational and tourist travel. Trade will not be affected.

The restrictions are similar to limits the U.S. and Canada put in place earlier this week along their shared border.

There also will be no ban on people traveling for work or other essential activities.

In the briefing, it was also announced that the federal government would not be enforcing standardized testing requirements for students in elementary through high school for the current year.

When questioned by a reporter whether he was being irresponsible by putting a positive spin on the pandemic, the president lashed out and called the journalist a "terrible reporter."



RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

