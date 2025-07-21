Federal funds restored for Georgia after-school programs

The Brief The U.S. Department of Education will release federal funds for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, restoring support for after-school and summer programs serving low-income students. Georgia stands to receive about $200 million of the previously frozen $7 billion; State Superintendent Richard Woods called the funding critical as the new school year begins. U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath urged the Trump administration to release the funds, which are vital for programs aiding 1.4 million students nationwide.



The U.S. Department of Education is expected to release long-awaited federal funding for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, which supports after-school and summer enrichment programs for students, particularly in high-poverty, low-performing schools.

What we know:

The funding had been withheld as part of a broader freeze by the Trump administration, which delayed the release of more than $7 billion nationwide. The administration claimed that some schools were not meeting its educational priorities. Georgia stood to lose approximately $200 million in funding, threatening after-school programs across the state.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods emphasized the importance of these funds.

"With a new school year about to begin, it’s critical that all approved funds are made available to ensure students start strong and educators have the support they need," Woods said. He described the funding as essential to sustaining after-school and summer learning initiatives statewide.

Though Georgia was not among the 20 states that filed a lawsuit challenging the funding freeze, local leaders expressed concern over the impact on students. U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia took to the House floor last week, urging President Trump and the Department of Education to restore the funds.

The backstory:

Following mounting pressure, the Trump administration announced Friday it would release $1.3 billion to support after-school programs that serve an estimated 1.4 million students, many from lower-income families. Education advocates had warned that without the funding, many of these programs faced severe cutbacks or permanent closure.

The 21st Century Community Learning Centers program aims to provide academic support and enrichment activities for students outside regular school hours, while also offering educational services to their families.