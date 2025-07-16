Federal funding pause could impact Coweta County after school program

The Brief The club is one of six 21st century learning centers in the area, which are funded by federal dollars. The funding is held up as part of President Donald Trump's administration's withholding of $7 billion in education funds. If the funds are not released by the time the after-school programs begin on August 6, the club plans to shift kids from the six centers to others which don't rely on federal funding.



A Boys and Girls Club in Coweta County is wrapping up its summer program, and is hoping federal funds are released soon so it can have an after-school program this year.

What we know:

The club is one of six 21st century learning centers in the area, which are funded by federal dollars.

The funding is held up as part of President Donald Trump's administration's withholding of $7 billion in education funds. In a statement, the Federal Office of Management and Budget said it's reviewing how the funds are used, to make sure the money is no longer "grossly misused to subsidize a radical leftwing agenda."

The OMB said it's doing the review because a New York public school "used English Language Acquisition funds to promote illegal immigrant advocacy organizations."

What they're saying:

The Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta said it has never done anything like that.

"If you partner with the Boys and Girls Club, it is a community effort. We make sure we are doing something right for our children," said Libby Saylor Wright, the President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta.

The Coweta County Club provides free snacks and homework help for the students at no cost.

"The kids can come here at no cost. The parents have to pay absolutely nothing for the 21rst century program clubs," said Khing Banks, the club's executive director. "It assists them in multiple ways financially, as well as having after-school care for their kids."

If the funds are not released by the time the after-school programs begin on August 6, the club plans to shift kids from the six centers to others which don't rely on federal funding.