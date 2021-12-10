Federal Financial Aid reinstated at Morris Brown College

The leaders at Morris Brown College made a major announcement about the future of the school. The college says federal financial aid has been reinstated.

"We have been waiting for the day for a very long time," College President Dr. Kevin James said.

It’s been a journey for Morris Brown College.

In 2002 the schools' accreditation was revoked due to debt and financial mismanagement. This prevented students from applying for Federal Financial Aid

But now, the school has announced they have once again been approved by the federal government.

"For our current students this announcement goes retroactively back to the fall 2021 semester and all new students will be eligible starting in January," James said.

This comes as Morris Brown works towards re-gaining full accreditation which the school has already obtained candidacy for.

"This has been a long journey proving that we had the right academic programs and student services. Also, that we offered quality services and that we were fiscally stable," James said.

"It means everything. I would not be who I am today without my professors and my friends. I think I found a sense of belonging there," Alumni Timothy Hunt said.

The news spread to the thousands of alumni who want to see the school thrive again.

"When the school lost its accreditation I was a senior in college. I’ve seen the transition from when it happened until now. There were time’s where it was extremely sad and there are times when it was hopeless," Hunt said.

Hunt says the last two years have been nothing short of a miracle.

"I’ve already received phone calls from other closed HBCUs who are going to try and reopen because they’ve seen Morris Brown do it," James said.

James said the school has seen an increase in applications for the next school year.

