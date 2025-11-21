21 kilograms of fentanyl, $380K seized; 2 arrested in Clayton County drug bust

The Brief Two men face federal charges after a drug raid at a Clayton County residence. A multi-agency task force seized 21 kilograms of fentanyl and over $380,000 from a Forest Park home rental. Rico Deville Buice and David Estevan Montillo Diaz are in federal custody.



Two men are facing federal charges after what authorities are calling a major drug raid at a residence in Clayton County.

Rico Deville Buice and David Estevan Montillo Diaz have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Major drug bust

The backstory:

Buice and Diaz appeared in federal court on November 19 to face charges after law enforcement executed a search warrant at a Forest Park rental property on November 14, where they seized 21 kilograms of fentanyl, $380,000 in suspected drug proceeds, and a firearm.

Buice, 41, of Atlanta, and Diaz, 23, of California, are currently in custody.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Major drug bust at Clayton County residence (FBI Atlanta).

‘They cannot hide’

What they're saying:

"The collaborative effort of different law enforcement agencies united in the fight to eliminate transnational criminal organizations kept a staggering amount of deadly fentanyl from hitting our streets, " said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "The resulting charges send a strong message: fentanyl traffickers in our district may run, but they cannot hide. Instead, they will find themselves in federal custody, and their drugs and money seized."

What's next:

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Clayton County Police Department.