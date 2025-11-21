Expand / Collapse search

21 kilograms of fentanyl, $380K seized; 2 arrested in Clayton County drug bust

By
Published  November 21, 2025 6:23pm EST
Forest Park
FOX 5 Atlanta
Major fentanyl bust announced in metro Atlanta | full press conference

Major fentanyl bust announced in metro Atlanta | full press conference

Federal officials in Atlanta announced a major fentanyl bust during a live FBI news conference, calling it one of the most significant drug seizures in the region’s history. Authorities say the amount recovered posed an extreme danger to communities across metro Atlanta. Investigators are detailing where the drugs were found, who is connected, and what this means for ongoing efforts to combat the opioid crisis. We’re continuing to monitor the briefing as new details come in.

The Brief

    • Two men face federal charges after a drug raid at a Clayton County residence.
    • A multi-agency task force seized 21 kilograms of fentanyl and over $380,000 from a Forest Park home rental.
    • Rico Deville Buice and David Estevan Montillo Diaz are in federal custody.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Two men are facing federal charges after what authorities are calling a major drug raid at a residence in Clayton County.

Rico Deville Buice and David Estevan Montillo Diaz have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Major drug bust

The backstory:

Buice and Diaz appeared in federal court on November 19 to face charges after law enforcement executed a search warrant at a Forest Park rental property on November 14, where they seized 21 kilograms of fentanyl, $380,000 in suspected drug proceeds, and a firearm.

Buice, 41, of Atlanta, and Diaz, 23, of California, are currently in custody.

Image 1 of 5

Major drug bust at Clayton County residence (FBI Atlanta).

‘They cannot hide’

What they're saying:

"The collaborative effort of different law enforcement agencies united in the fight to eliminate transnational criminal organizations kept a staggering amount of deadly fentanyl from hitting our streets, " said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "The resulting charges send a strong message: fentanyl traffickers in our district may run, but they cannot hide.  Instead, they will find themselves in federal custody, and their drugs and money seized."

What's next:

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Clayton County Police Department.

The Source: Information provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Atlanta office during a news conference on Friday, November 21, 2025.

Forest ParkCrime and Public SafetyNews