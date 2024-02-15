Needle fear: Pediatrician shares tips to ease shots, blood draws

If you are a needlephobe, you have lots of company.

About 1 in 4 adults have a strong fear of needles, according to the CDC, with about 1 in 10 delaying or skipping vaccinations because of that fear.

Pediatrician Dr. Evelyn Chan is the CEO and co-founder of Smileyscope, a virtual reality tool hospitals and clinics use to help ease the sting of shots for patients.

Chan has given hundreds of shots, and says there are ways to make your next vaccine appointment or blood draw a little easier.

"I think it really is about trying to find the best solutions for you," she says. "So, if that is preparing beforehand, you know, or just trying to stay calm and relaxed, deep breathing works really well."

If you are feeling nervous, Dr. Chan says, speak up.

"One of the most important things if you do have a risk of fainting, which is another reason why people have needle phobia, is telling the staff ahead of time."

They can help you get through your appointment.

So can a using a cold pack or an over-the-counter numbing cream or spray.

"Usually, we recommend putting it on roughly half an hour beforehand, so it has enough time to, to effectively numb the skin," Chan says.

Distracting yourself by watching videos or playing a game on your phone can also help, Chan says.

And, if seeing needles makes you uncomfortable, ask if the vaccine can be prepped out of your line of sight.

"Some patients want to know when it's going in, and will be prepared that way," Chan says. "But, you may actually want to tell them, 'Look, don't tell me. Just do it.' So, it really depends on you. But, having more control over that situation and being able to communicate that to your health care provider is the best way to do it."