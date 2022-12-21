FBI warns about 'pig butchering' scams, what are they?

The FBI's Atlanta office is warning residents about a spike in scams during the holiday season.

Federal law enforcement officials predict an increase in romance and investment scams this year due, in part, to a rise in "Pig Butchering." The scam is named after the practice of fattening a pig for slaughter. In this case, scammers build a relationship with a victim online before convincing them to send money or invest in high yield crypto-currency accounts.

The FBI says scammers are targeting victims with messaging and social media apps, as well as phony online shops.

The FBI provide advice for what to do if you think you're the victim of a scam and how to avoid them altogether.

Ways to avoid holiday scams

Verify a retail website or person is legitimate

Use the Better Business Bureau’s website ( www.bbb.org ) to investigate retailers

Scrutinize things sold at significantly discounted prices

Make sure the site you buy from has "https" in the web address, otherwise your personal information is not safe

Beware of sites that require payment with a gift card.

Don't give someone your credit card information through unsolicited emails, don't click on links or reply in unsolicited emails

Routinely monitor your credit card statements

Verify requests for personal information by contacting them using the information on their website

Use strong passwords with banking, credit card and rewards accounts, change passwords regularly

What to do if you're a victim of a scam