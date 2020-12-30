FBI release photos of suspect in Johns Creek bank robbery

article

The FBI is searching for the man who robbed a bank in Johns Creek.

It happened Tuesday at the Fifth Third Bank located inside the Kroger located at 10945 State Bridge Road in Johns Creek a little after 1 p.m.

Agents with the FBI said the suspect approached the teller with a gun and handed over a grocery bag with a note demanding money.

The FBI released this photo of a bank robbery suspect in John Creek on Dec. 29, 2020. (FBI)

The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

FBI agents describe the suspect as being in his 20s and between 5-feet-8-inches and 5-feet-10-inches tall. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie wrapped tightly around his face, a dark jean jacket over the hoodie, dark-colored pants, and dark-colored sneakers with white soles at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

