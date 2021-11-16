FBI: Person in video may know identity of infant victim in sexual exploitation case

article

The FBI is enlisting the public in helping identify a person investigators believe has information that can help identify an infant victim of sexual exploitation.

The FBI released images of a person's face, captured from a video that investigators believe was produced between January 2019 and April 2019.

Investigators said the person pictured is likely a man between 30 and 40 years old with brown hair, a beard and a mustache.

The FBI said the investigation is not specifically tied to Georgia and details were issued as a nationwide effort to identify the person.

The FBI said the person may have information that would help investigators identify an infant victim of sexual exploitation. The FBI was not specific about whether the person is a suspect or accused of crimes.

A video also displayed part of a room, of which the FBI released an image.

FBI released images of a room captured in a video pertaining to a sexual exploitation investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to provide a time either online, via the FBI's toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or at your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.



