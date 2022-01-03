FBI, officials offering $15K reward in search for violent bank robbery suspect

article

The FBI, police agencies, and a Warner Robins credit union are offering a $15,000 reward for information about a suspect in a violent robbery in November.

Investigators said the suspect entered the Robins Financial Credit Union at 9:18 a.m. on Nov. 22. Inside the bank, the FBI says the man demanded money, fired a pistol, and injured a bank teller.

Authorities also believe the suspect was involved in a home invasion minutes before the robbery on West Imperial Circle in Warner Robins. The suspect is accused of stealing a silver Nizza Sentra, which they drove to Financial Credit Union. The car was later discovered at Lake Vista Apartment Complex on Northlake Drive in Warner Robins.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a slender build, approximately 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 in height. In a photo issued by the FBI, the suspect was wearing a black mask, white shirt, khaki pants, and gray shoes. They were carrying a black and grey drawstring bag.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the FBI Atlanta/Macon Resident Agency at 478-745-1271 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

