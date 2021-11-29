FBI, police offer $5,000 reward for bank robbery, home invasion suspect

article

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Warner Robins Police Department said it's searching for a suspect in an armed robbery on Nov. 22 at a bank in Warner Robins.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a person who robbed Financial Credit Union and injured a bank teller.

Investigators said the suspect entered the Robins Financial Credit Union at 9:19 a.m. on Nov. 22. Investigators believe the suspect was involved in a home invasion minutes before the robbery on West Imperial Circle in Warner Robins.

The suspect stole a silver Nizza Sentra, which they drove to Financial Credit Union. The car was later discovered at Lake Vista Apartment Complex on Northlake Drive in Warner Robins.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a slender build, approximately 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 in height. In a photo issued by the FBI, the suspect was wearing a black mask, white shirt and khaki pants with gray shoes. They were carrying a black and grey drawstring bag.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the FBI Atlanta/Macon Resident Agency at 478-745-1271 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

