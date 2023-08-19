FBI, Lafayette police looking for 14-year-old in Georgia, Tennessee

The search is on for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing from Lafayette for 3 weeks.

Graycie Millard was last seen on July 27. FBI Atlanta and Lafayette Police Department are asking for people to be on the lookout for her in Georgia and Tennessee.

Lafayette is in northwest Georgia, near the Tennessee line.

If you see Graycie, please call 911 or the Lafayette Police Department at 1-706-639-1540. Tips can also be called in to 1-800-843-5678.